The Sibley East varsity girls basketball team rallied late and defeated visiting New Ulm Cathedral 58-55 in non-conference action on Tuesday night, Dec. 20. Junior Morgan Stearns, right, drove the baseline and went up for two of her nine points during the win.

Sibley County Veterans Service Officer Lisa Klenk, left, accepts seven Armed Forces Plaques and artwork from Kenneth Eckstrand, Judge Advocate of the New Ulm Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter.

Sibley County Commissioners recently presented a retirement gift to Kathy Brockoff during a recent regular meeting. Brockoff has been employed with Sibley County Public Health and Human Services since 2005.

Prior to the holiday break, a speed stacking tournament was held for the sixth graders at the Sibley East Public School in Gaylord. Evan Brinkman tried his skill at speed stacking during the tournament. The tournament was conducted by physical education teacher Dan Morton along with help from the sixth grade teachers and other volunteers.

Tom Noack Memorial Free Throw Contest to be held in Arlington on Sunday, Jan. 8

The Tom Noack Memorial Free Throw Contest will be held at the Sibley East Senior High School in Arlington on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8.



The event is sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus organization.

The registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. while the contest will follow at 1 p.m. The doors to the school will not be opened until 12:30 p.m.



The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14.

For more information, please contact Kurt Menk at the Arlington Enterprise office at 507-964-5547 or email kurtm@arlingtonmnnews.-com or mike.feterl-@sibleyeast.org.