Tom Noack Memorial Free Throw Contest to be held in Arlington on Sunday, Jan. 8
The Tom Noack Memorial Free Throw Contest will be held at the Sibley East Senior High School in Arlington on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8.
The event is sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus organization.
The registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. while the contest will follow at 1 p.m. The doors to the school will not be opened until 12:30 p.m.
The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14.
For more information, please contact Kurt Menk at the Arlington Enterprise office at 507-964-5547 or email kurtm@arlingtonmnnews.-com or mike.feterl-@sibleyeast.org.